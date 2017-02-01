Interior Glass: Creating Mood through High-Tech Functionalities

Glass Innovation

Stairs, partitions, furniture, wall panels, banisters and parapets—the use of glass in a house knows no limits. Glass provides an unlimited range of design possibilities for architects, as well as interior and furniture designers, due to its interplay with light, reflections, transmission, colors, and textures. This variety of on-trend options enables glass in interior design to offer an innovative alternative to wood, metal or stone. The glass industry caters to the growing demand by providing a multitude of solutions for designing interiors.