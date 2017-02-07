H.C. Starck Tantalum Processing Continues Conflict-Free Certification

H.C. Starck recently received certification for the processing of “conflict-free” tantalum raw materials for the sixth year in a row. Adjustments of corporate law mean that this year’s audit included the newly founded subsidiary H.C. Starck Tantalum and Niobium GmbH and the associated company H.C. Starck Smelting GmbH & Co. KG. All subsidiaries that process tantalum at the Goslar, Mito, Tokyo, Map Ta Phut, and Laufenburg locations remain certified. The audit was performed by the independent company SGS, acting on behalf of the Electronics Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC) and the Global e-Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) as part of the Conflict Free Smelter Program (CFSP).

“It is and remains a key pillar of our raw materials strategy that we source and process tantalum exclusively from demonstrably conflict-free sources,” said Jens Knöll, Ph.D., chairman of the executive board of H.C. Starck GmbH. “We focus on achieving the greatest possible transparency on this subject, and we are pleased to have met the stringent CFSP criteria once again. This speaks particularly in favor of the functioning structures and control mechanisms in place at H.C. Starck.”

H.C. Starck reportedly showed that the companies have integrated a globally valid strategy to exclude raw materials that serve to finance or benefit armed groups. H.C. Starck also proved that the companies have implemented the system for gap-free tracing of the raw materials processed back to the conflict-free mine.

“Over the past several years, we have built up a high level of expertise at our company in order to ensure a secure, sustainable supply of raw materials now and into the future,” said Knöll. “These investments have paid off: Recycling of technology metals is now definitely one of our core competencies. We can already secure a large part of our demand for high-quality, high-performance metal powders from the processing and further processing of production residue, slag, and scrap. That’s our contribution to sustainable, environmentally friendly procurement of raw materials.”

