Anchor Glass’ Fredlake Takes Temporary Leave of Absence

Anchor Glass Container Corp. recently announced that Jim Fredlake, president and CEO, will take a leave of absence starting immediately. During his leave, Fredlake will remain on the company’s board of directors. Carlos Moreira da Silva, board member and non-executive chairman of BA Glass, will serve as the interim CEO. Moreira da Silva has decades of experience in the glass industry. He reportedly will spend a significant amount of time at corporate headquarters in Tampa, Fla., and at the company’s plants during the interim period.

“Carlos brings decades of glass manufacturing experience to Anchor Glass and will help guide our employees and leadership team to continue executing on our business strategy and our commitment to quality,” said Fredlake. “I am committed to Anchor Glass, our customers, employees and senior leadership team, and I hope to be able to return to the company in a full-time capacity later this year.”

“Jim has built an exceptional executive team at Anchor Glass with years of experience in glass packaging manufacturing, sales and operations,” said Thomas Kichler, chairman of the board. “We have full confidence in the team’s ability to continue implementing the company’s strategy under Carlos’s guidance.”

