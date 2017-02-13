AGC Asahi Glass to Establish New R&D System

AGC Asahi Glass (AGC) recently announced its plans to establish a new research and development (R&D) facility at its Keihin Plant in the Tsurumi ward of Yokohama, Japan. This reportedly will centralize the development of new products, processes, and basic technologies, which are currently divided between the Keihin Plant and Asahi Glass Research Center located in Kanagawa ward, Yokohama. The company will develop the Keihin Plant as an “urban hub for value creation,” which will enable research and development and provide a space to host collaborations with other companies and research institutions. The new R&D facility is scheduled to begin operation in June 2020.

The Keihin Plant was selected as the location for the new research building to centralize the R&D activities currently divided among different locations. The site was also chosen because it is in an advanced industry cluster in the Keihin Waterfront Life Innovation International Strategy Specialized Zone, reportedly making it well-suited for interaction between technology experts working in industry, government, and academia. The location also enjoys proximity to Haneda Airport, the Port of Yokohama and a network of highways. The facilities will have a total floor area of 47,000 sq m, including 43,000 sq m for the research building and 4,000 sq m for annexes. The new facility is expected to be complete in July 2019.

