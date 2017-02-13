Morgan Named President of ASTM International

Katharine “Kathie” Morgan recently began serving as president of ASTM International. Morgan reportedly will lead a team that supports thousands of members, customers, partners, and other stakeholders. She succeeds James A. Thomas, who served in the role for 25 years.

“I am thrilled and humbled to serve as president of an organization that has played such a foundational role in meeting societal needs for over a century,” said Morgan. “We will build on the legacy of Jim Thomas, attracting even more of the world’s top technical experts to our committees while also serving people and organizations that rely on our standards and services.”

Morgan spoke at organization’s first major meeting of 2017 in Norfolk, Va., and was joined by Thomas Marsh, CEO of Centrotrade and ASTM International’s 2017 chairman of the board.

“Morgan brings proven leadership skills, a deep understanding of the global standards community, a passion for ASTM International’s mission, and much more,” said Marsh. “ASTM International will continue to grow and thrive under her leadership.”

Morgan served as executive vice president of ASTM International for the past two years. Prior to that, she was vice president of technical committee operations, leading a 50-member team that supports the volunteer work of ASTM International’s 30,000 members worldwide. Morgan is also a board member of the American National Standards Institute’s Board of Directors, the Council of Engineering and Scientific Executives, the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization, the Society for Standards Professionals (SES), the American Society of Association Executives, and a former member of the Standards Council of Canada’s Standards Development Organization Advisory Committee. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., and a master’s degree in business administration from Widener University in Chester, Pa.

For more information, visit www.astm.org.