Smartphones Drive Demand for Low-Voltage Ceramic Capacitors

The global low-voltage ceramic capacitor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.67% from 2017-2021, according to a recent report from Research and Markets. Low-voltage ceramic capacitors are increasingly used in smartphones due to their rising technological complexity and enhanced functionality, as well as the need for efficiency. The trend is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market with increasing demand for high-end smartphones.

According to the report, Japan is a key country in the global low-voltage ceramic capacitor market, accounting for more than 10% of the market share. Major vendors such as Murata Manufacturing, TDK EPCOS, Kyocera, TAIYO YUDEN, and Nichicon generate a high percentage of their revenue in Japan. Demand from the consumer electronics and automotive sectors significantly contributes to the Japanese market.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.