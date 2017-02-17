Ceramic Industry NewsCI Advanced NewsTopicsGlass

NSG will Restart Venice Float Glass Line in its Fiscal 2018

The NSG Group intends to ensure the stable supply of architectural glass in response to a robust market demand in Europe.

February 17, 2017
The NSG Group recently announced its decision to restart a suspended architectural glass float line at the site of its wholly owned subsidiary in Venice, Italy, in the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. With process modifications associated with the restart, the Venice line will become capable of producing value-added products. By restarting the Venice line, the NSG Group intends to ensure the stable supply of architectural glass in response to a robust market demand in Europe, in view of the planned cold repairs of the group’s operating float glass lines in Europe in the coming years, as well as to drive the group’s shift to a higher value-added sales ratio.

For additional information, visit www.nsg.com.

