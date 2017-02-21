Acme Brick and TSAH Partner to Keep Texas Roadways Clean

Acme Brick Co. recently announced its partnership with Texas Sponsor A Highway®(TSAH), the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and Don’t mess with Texas® in a highway sponsorship program throughout the state of Texas. Acme currently has signs located along Highway U.S. 75 in McKinney.

“Active community stewardship is a fundamental principal for our company,” said Britt Stokes, Acme’s director of Marketing. “Through the Texas Sponsor A Highway program, Acme Brick is now able to sponsor roadside maintenance that keeps the communities in which we work and live, safe and looking beautiful.”

Not to be confused with the Texas “Adopt-A-Highway” volunteer program, TSAH gives businesses and organizations the opportunity to sponsor roadside maintenance in exchange for a monthly fee. Every business that participates in the program receives a full-color highway sign with their company name and logo, as well as prime locations along some of the state’s busiest highways. The TSAH program runs throughout all major metropolitan areas of Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

For more information, visit www.brick.com or http://texassponsorahighway.com.