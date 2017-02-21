TA INSTRUMENTS: Calorimeter

The new TAM Air microcalorimeter reportedly delivers performance, reliability and ease of use. The unit can be used for the characterization of the heat of hydration of cement (as described by ASTM C1702 and C1679) and as a microcalorimeter in a wide range of emerging applications.

According to the company, the TAM Air has all-new performance specifications, delivering heat flow sensitivity and baseline drift specifications in the microwatt range. It can accommodate multi-calorimeter systems to enhance laboratory productivity, and it includes new software, electronics, and data acquisition capabilities to ensure that every TAM Air system has a long and productive life in the laboratory.

For more information, visit www.tainstruments.com.