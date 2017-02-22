Morgan Sells Rotary Transfer Systems Business to Moog

Morgan Advanced Materials plc recently announced that it has agreed to sell its global Rotary Transfer Systems business, principally located on two manufacturing sites at Antweiler, Germany, and Chalon, France, to Moog Holding GmbH & Co. KG, whose ultimate parent company is Moog Inc. Rotary designs, manufactures and sells electromechanical systems for the transfer of current, signals and data in rotating devices or structures mainly in construction, industrial, and marine equipment. It forms part of the Electrical Carbon Global Business Unit of Morgan. Moog is a well-established worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion control products and systems; this acquisition will reportedly complement its existing European presence in this market.

The sale values the Rotary business at €40 million (approximately $42.5 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis, with consideration payable in cash at completion, subject to customary closing working capital adjustments. Completion is subject to customary conditions of closing, including merger clearance in Germany.

According to Morgan, the divestment is in line with its strategy to simplify its portfolio and focus on global technology businesses of scale. The proceeds from the sale will be used for re-investment in the core business.

“I am pleased to announce this divestment, which delivers on our strategic priority to simplify our portfolio, and focus on our technology businesses of scale,” said Pete Raby, Morgan’s CEO. “This strategic focus on our core materials science and applications engineering businesses will enable us to better service global markets and create the most value for our shareholders. Rotary is a stand-alone business, with specialist expertise and excellent client relationships. We believe that under Moog’s ownership it will have the opportunity to benefit from greater scale and reach, creating a stronger and more resilient business for the future.”

