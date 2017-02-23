GE Aviation’s Five-Year Investment in U.S. Operations Exceeds $4 Billion

Buoyed by record production on a new generation of jet engines, engine components and aircraft systems, GE Aviation investments reached $4.3 billion in its expanding U.S. operations during 2011-2016, with another $1.1 billion invested in its international sites. The U.S. investments include $214 million to establish five new plants: Ellisville, Miss.; Auburn, Ala.; Asheville, N.C.; Lafayette, Ind.; and Huntsville, Ala. Approximately 2 million sq ft of new manufacturing floor space is being created.

In addition, GE Aviation has upgraded current U.S. operations, including expansions in West Jefferson, N.C., and Hooksett, N.H. The company has also created centers for emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing, digital engine monitoring, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) and electrical distribution.

Reportedly the first company to introduce heat-resistant, lightweight CMC components into the hot section of commercial jet engines, GE Aviation is creating America’s first fully-integrated supply chain to mass produce components from this advanced material: from a CMC raw materials plant in Huntsville to CMC manufacturing research labs in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newark, Del., to full-scale CMC production in Asheville. In advancing additive manufacturing, GE Aviation has created an Additive Development Center in northern Cincinnati and a component production operation in Auburn where more than 40 additive machines are mass producing commercial and military engine components.

“GE Aviation is a global company with significant technology capability around the world,” said Colleen Athans, vice president and general manager of the GE Aviation Supply Chain. “At the same time, we are introducing several highly proprietary technologies that are upping our manufacturing capabilities in the United States.”

