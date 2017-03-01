Multiple Opportunities Drive Global Market for Ceramic Filters

The global market size for ceramic filters was $895 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% through 2023, according to a recent study by Global Market Insights. Ceramic filters market application areas include the industrial, residential and commercial sectors, with residential applications leading the market (more than 40% of the global share). The combined efforts of government and various agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Science Foundation (NSF), Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), and ASTM International, are anticipated to boost demand.

Organizations supporting environmental applications have taken several measures to control air and water pollution from various industries, which will drive demand for ceramic filters. China and India are the leading countries in this sector and are projected to top $800 million by 2023. The many large-scale industries present in China, along with measures taken by the government to protect the environment, are likely to propel the market in the near future. Properties such as excellent mechanical strength and high chemical resistance are also expected to drive the market for ceramic filters in the future.

