SILICON CARBIDE PRODUCTS, INC.: Epoxy Adhesive for Ceramic Components

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) has released a new suite of trowelable epoxy adhesive products that have reportedly been specifically designed for adhering ceramic components. According to the company, the adhesives feature excellent adhesion qualities to both metal and cement.

SCProbond™ LV-1 low-viscosity adhesive is reportedly suitable for installing components in horizontal applications, while SCProbond HV-1 high viscosity is a high-strength, low-sag version for vertical and overhead tiling applications. These adhesives are a non-corrosive epoxy system specially formulated to adhere ceramic components in aggressive wear applications commonly found in material handling, power generation, mining and petroleum applications.

“In an effort to better serve our customers, it only made sense to offer a quality solution for bonding our silicon carbide products,” said Martin Metzger, president and owner. “These two-part epoxies are easy to mix, easy to spread and provide a functionally cured bond in only eight hours.”

For more information, visit www.scprobond.com.

