LMI Aerospace to be Acquired by Sonaca

LMI Aerospace Inc. has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group, a global aerostructures company headquartered in Gosselies, Belgium. Under the agreement, LMI shareholders will receive $14 per share in an all-cash transaction.

“This deal brings our combined company to the forefront as a leader in the design and manufacture of complex aerostructures while working to diversify our global customer base,” said Dan Korte, LMI Aerospace CEO. “In addition, LMI and Sonaca have complementary product portfolios while largely serving different aerospace primes and Tier 1 suppliers around the world, enabling us to better serve our customers.”

“The addition of LMI Aerospace to the Sonaca Group supports our vision to expand our capabilities in the United States,” said Bernard Delvaux, Sonaca CEO. “Sonaca and LMI have both distinguished themselves in the industry through capabilities such as wing movables, wing panels, complex fuselage and structural assemblies, and together we will be able to strengthen our competitive advantage in the global aerospace market.”

LMI’s independent directors unanimously approved the transaction. The deal is expected to close mid-2017, subject to LMI shareholder approval and certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon the close of the transaction, LMI will operate as LMI Aerospace–A Member of the Sonaca Group, with headquarters remaining in St. Louis. Korte will continue to serve as LMI Aerospace CEO and will report directly to Delvaux. Other members of the LMI senior leadership team also will remain in place and will continue their current reporting relationships. The company will continue investing in its current footprint, continuously improving its U.S. and worldwide infrastructure and the capabilities of its teams.

For more information, visit www.lmiaerospace.com or www.sonaca.com.