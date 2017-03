Market Trends

The total global production of refractories is expected to cross 55 million tons by 2020. The growth of end-user industries and increasing demand for high-performance furnaces have been driving the global market. Key end-user industries for refractories include iron and steel, non-ferrous metals, non-metallic minerals, and non-metallic materials such as glass. However, due to increasing equipment efficiencies, overall consumption of refractories has been declining.