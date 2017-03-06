BIA Opens Entries for 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has opened its call for entries for the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards, the country’s premiere architectural design competition featuring clay brick. BIA’s annual awards honor outstanding, innovative and sustainable architecture in 10 categories that incorporate clay brick products as the predominant exterior building or paving material.

“Winning a 2016 Best of Class Brick in Architecture Award for IS 230Q was a great marketing tool for our firm,” said Alyson Dunn, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, John Ciardullo, P.C. “The recognition of our project gave us national exposure and showcased our architectural design vocabulary to prospective clients.”

Architectural and design firms may enter projects completed since January 1, 2012, in which new clay brick products comprise the predominant exterior building or paving material (over 50%), including: face or hollow brick, building brick, thin brick, paving brick, glazed brick, structural glazed facing tile, new clay brick products in special shapes, or a combination of any of these units and more.

Projects will be judged by a jury of peers, and the winners will be announced in June. Entries must be submitted online by April 30 in one or more of the following categories:

Commercial

Education–K-12

Education–Colleges & Universities (Higher Education)

Health Care Facilities

Municipal/Government

Houses of Worship

Residential–Single Family

Residential–Multi-Family

Paving & Landscape Projects

Renovation (Additions)/Restoration (Restoring)

For additional information, visit www.gobrick.com.