Ceramic Industry NewsAdvanced CeramicsCI Advanced NewsTopicsRaw and Processed Materials

Continued Expansion Expected for China’s Silicon Carbide Market

Total silicon carbide output in China was estimated to be about 1.05 million tons in 2016, with a capacity utilization rate of 47.7%.

chart - generic
March 7, 2017
KEYWORDS ceramics in electronics / general business / market reports / silicon carbide
Reprints
No Comments

China is the largest producer and exporter of silicon carbide in the world, according to a recent report available from Research and Markets, with capacity reaching 2.2 million tons (more than 80% of the global total). However, excessive capacity expansion and oversupply led to capacity utilization of less than 50%. In 2015, silicon carbide output in China totaled 1.02 million tons, with a capacity utilization rate of only 46.4%. Total output was estimated to be about 1.05 million tons in 2016, with a capacity utilization rate of 47.7%.

Since China’s silicon carbide export quota was abolished, the country’s silicon carbide export volume grew rapidly during 2013-2014 and tended to stabilize during 2015-2016. In 2016, China’s silicon carbide exports came to 321,500 tons, up 2.1% over 2015. During that time, Ningxia’s export volume amounted to 111,900 tons, accounting for 34.9% of the total exports and acting as a main silicon carbide exporter in China.

As China’s silicon carbide products are mainly low-end preliminarily processed products with moderate added value, the average price gap between export and import is enormous. In 2016, China’s silicon carbide exports had an average price of $0.90/kg, less than a quarter of the import average price ($4.30/kg).

In 2015, the global silicon carbide substrate market size reached about $111 million, while the size of the silicon carbide power devices sector reached about $175 million. Both segments are expected to see average annual growth rates of more than 20% in the next five years. At present, China has succeeded in research and development for semiconductor silicon carbide, realizing mass production of 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-in. silicon carbide monocrystalline substrates, silicon carbide epitaxial wafers, and silicon carbide components.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.