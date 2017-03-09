Richards Named Group Executive, Legal for Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto has appointed Philip Richards group executive, Legal. Richards will have responsibility for all group legal services and will join the Rio Tinto executive committee. He has been acting in the role since December 2016 on secondment from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where he was a senior partner specializing in corporate law.

Richards has extensive experience in governance, corporate advisory and transactional work, including four years running Freshfields’ office in Italy and leading the firm’s financial institutions group. His previous experience includes acting for a broad range of global companies, including Barclays, Tesco, Prudential, LSEG, Liberty Global and Swiss Re.

“Philip has demonstrated in his time with us that his significant almost 40-year experience in legal affairs will be a real asset for our company,” said J-S Jacques, Rio Tinto chief executive. “He has quickly embraced the strong Rio Tinto culture, and I am very pleased to have him join our team.”

For more information, visit www.riotinto.com.



