Libbey’s Net Sales Dip in 2016

Libbey Inc. recently reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Net sales for 2016 were $793.4 million, down 3.5% compared to 2015 (a 1.1% decline in constant currency). Net income was $10.1 million, down $56.3 million vs. the prior year; 2015 included a non-repeating $43.8 million tax benefit.

“Fourth quarter results continued to be impacted by the recent trends we’ve observed in our foodservice and retail channels, consistent with the activity that we saw in the preceding quarter,” said William A. Foley, chairman and CEO. “Foodservice unit volumes increased slightly, despite the impact of a Toledo work stoppage and an ongoing decline in restaurant traffic trends. By executing against our business strategy, we have continued to outperform our industry, and we are encouraged by indications that Libbey is continuing to win market share amidst a challenging, competitive environment.”

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $205.8 million, compared to $219.1 million in the prior-year fourth quarter, a 6.1% decrease (or a 3.6% decrease excluding $5.4 million currency impact). The company’s net loss in the 2016 fourth quarter was $2.2 million, compared to net income of $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net sales in the U.S. and Canada segment were $129.5 million, a decrease of 7.3% vs. net sales of $139.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. The decrease was primarily driven by lower retail and business-to-business net sales, which were down 17.2 and 6.9%, respectively, compared to the 2015 fourth quarter. Foodservice net sales decreased 1.4% compared to the prior-year fourth quarter.

Net sales in the Latin America segment were $36.4 million, compared to $40.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, a 9.5% decrease (or a 1.3% increase excluding $4.3 million currency impact). Retail net sales growth of 5% (or an 18.8% increase excluding $2.4 million currency impact) was primarily offset by weakness in business-to-business net sales.

Net sales in the EMEA segment were $31.7 million, compared to $31.5 million in the 2015 fourth quarter, an increase of 0.8% (or an increase of 2.3% adjusted for currency). Growth in the retail and business-to-business channels was partially offset by slower foodservice net sales.

Net sales in Other were $8.2 million in the 2016 fourth quarter, compared to $7.7 million in the comparable prior-year quarter, reflecting an increase of 6.3% (or an increase of 13.1% adjusted for currency).

The company expects macroeconomic, industry and competitive trends to remain consistent year-over-year, and thus projects the following outlook for 2017:

Net sales flat to slightly down on an as-reported basis, compared to 2016, as negative currency impacts offset projected growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13-14%

Capital expenditures in the range of $50 million to $55 million

“As we look toward 2017, we plan to take the next steps to strengthen the functions we emphasized last year by maintaining an active new product development pipeline and continually evaluating opportunities to optimize the performance of our global manufacturing network,” said Foley. “Longer term, we believe significant opportunities exist to grow sales through new product and category introductions, as well as continued market share expansion in underpenetrated categories.”

