Harris Celebrates 35 Years with Acme Brick

Bobby Harris, exploration manager for Acme Brick Co., recently celebrated his 35th year with the company. He was hired by Acme in 1982 as a driller helper and laboratory technician. Within six months, he was promoted to driller and soon after became the drilling supervisor.

In 1997, Harris was promoted to research and exploration manager. He moved to east Texas in 1999 to organize and manage a new regional mining team for Acme’s plants in east Texas and Louisiana. In addition, he managed the heavy equipment needs for the company, including the purchases of new equipment and upkeep of existing equipment.

He moved back to the Denton area in 2006 as exploration manager for the company and is currently responsible for the exploration and acquisition of new properties containing the clays and shale needed for Acme’s brick production from Alabama to Colorado. A large part of his job entails working with the company’s production plants to maintain quality control, which requires a thorough understanding of the nature of the clay and shale deposits at Acme’s 25 plants.

“Bobby has a great knowledge of raw materials, a passion for what he does, and a strong desire to work with our production facilities,” said Jim Krueger, research and production services manager. “Those traits and a 35-year commitment to Acme’s success have made him an invaluable player in the success our company has enjoyed for 125 years.”

“During our 20-year association, I have always admired Bobby’s dedication to his craft,” said Garth Tayler, Ph.D., Acme’s technical director. “He focuses his energies on the achievement of the best outcome and is second to none when it comes to leadership, organization, and innovative thinking.

He has always promoted the belief that, in the brickmaking game, our raw materials are our most important and precious resource. Producing the best quality, consistently, is the key to Acme’s success. He has achieved this over the years, time after time. We all have learned so much from Bobby and have enjoyed his steady strength and positive approach to his work, his life, and his fellow associates.”

