Kinestral Partners with G-Tech to Produce Smart-Tinting Glass

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. recently announced that it has partnered with G-Tech Optoelectronics Corp. (GTOC), a subsidiary of the Foxconn Technology Group, to begin mass production of Halio™ smart-tinting glass. Under the agreement, the two companies will convert an existing GTOC touch panel manufacturing facility in Taiwan to produce Halio, representing a total investment of approximately $100 million over two phases.

“Manufacturing Halio makes use of the same techniques employed by the LCD industry, so partnering with GTOC made a lot of sense,” said S.B. Cha, CEO of Kinestral. “Repurposing an existing touch panel fab saves us from having to build a factory from scratch, which significantly reduces our costs and allows us to quickly establish a highly automated manufacturing facility.”

Underscoring the company’s values of recycling and sustainability, Kinestral will leverage existing GTOC capabilities and infrastructure in building the new production line. The new line will augment an existing manufacturing facility in Hayward, Calif.

The renovation of the 110,000-sq ft manufacturing facility in Taiwan is scheduled for completion later this year, with volume production of Halio glass sized up to 3 x 1.5 m beginning in early 2018. The smart-tinting glass produced in Taiwan will be shipped to manufacturing centers in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere for assembly into high-value Halio products. The partnership with GTOC is also expected to provide Kinestral with access to the booming construction industry in China.

For more information, visit www.kinestral.com. GTOC can be found online at www.gtoc.com.tw.