Rio Tinto Chairman du Plessis to Retire

Jan du Plessis, Rio Tinto chairman, has informed the board that he intends to retire as chairman after the completion of an orderly succession process. Planning for chair succession by the Rio Tinto board commenced in June 2016 after the announcement of the appointment of J-S Jacques as chief executive. John Varley, Rio Tinto senior independent director, is leading the process to appoint a new chairman. A successor is expected to be announced before the end of 2017, with du Plessis retiring as chairman by no later than the 2018 annual general meeting in Australia.

“When we announced the appointment of J-S as chief executive a year ago, I committed to the board to serve as chairman for another two years, as part of a planned leadership transition,” said du Plessis. “Today’s announcement is the next step in that plan. I remain committed to leading the board until I stand down, supporting the management team and ensuring an orderly handover to my successor.”

du Plessis will join the BT Group plc board as a non-executive director on June 1, 2017, and become chairman of BT effective November 1, 2017.

