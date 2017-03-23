Johns Manville Celebrates 50 Years of Glass Fiber in Slovakia

Johns Manville (JM), a Berkshire Hathaway company, is celebrating 50 years of continuous glass fiber production in Slovakia. JM’s operation in Trnava, Slovakia, manufacturers a portfolio of engineered products for the composite reinforcement, engineered thermoplastic, building and construction markets.

“JM’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and 50-year production experience in Europe help our products achieve best-in-class performance for our customers,” said Brian Sapp, global fibers business director for Engineered Products. “Our people have the expertise and collaborative spirit needed to deliver premium performance products in the global markets we serve and the positive and powerful experiences our customers deserve.”

