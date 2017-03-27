Guardian to Add Laminated Glass Production Line in Hungary

In order to support increasing demand for laminated glass in Europe, Guardian Glass is adding a new laminated glass production line at its Oroshaza, Hungary, plant. The new line will produce both standard and coated laminated glass, as well as specialty products such as acoustic, colored and thick laminated glass. The rising demand for laminated glass is being driven by three long-term trends:

Country-level regulations in Europe require the use of safety glass in an increasing number of fenestration and interior applications, for which laminated glass is the most effective solution.

The desire for buildings to have more natural light is driving the trend toward larger, energy-efficient windows, which requires the use of laminated glass for higher mechanical resistance and security.

A general rise in demand for noise reduction for both residential and commercial buildings has increased the use of acoustic laminated glass.

“The Oroshaza plant already has a coated glass production line, and so the opening of a laminated glass line will also enable us to offer an optimal product mix to our customers, for residential and commercial segments, including low-emissivity, solar control and other specialty laminated coated glass products such as anti-reflective Guardian Clarity™,” said Guus Boekhoudt, vice president of Guardian Glass Europe and managing director of Guardian Europe.

As a result of these changes and in response to continuing market trends and further advances in mirror technology, Guardian Glass has decided to discontinue production of mirror glass at Oroshaza. The mirror line will cease production at the end of March 2017. However, Guardian Glass will keep serving customers in Europe with its UltraMirror™ lead- and copper-free mirror glass produced at its Dudelange plant in Luxembourg.

