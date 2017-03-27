New BIA Study Shows Brick Buildings Cost Less

A new study comparing the construction costs of brick buildings to five common exteriors shows that brick with concrete masonry units (CMU) costs less than precast concrete, metal panel curtain wall and glass panel curtain wall systems. Conducted by RSMeans for the Brick Industry Association (BIA), the independent study compares total construction costs in five categories: three-story office building, three-story apartment building, five- to 10-story office building, four- to eight-story hospital, and a six-story dorm. Comparisons include exterior installation and finish systems (EIFS) with metal studs (lowest cost), brick with steel studs, manufactured stone with steel studs, brick with CMU, precast concrete, metal panel curtain wall, and glass panel curtain wall.

“National averages show brick costs less than perceived,” said Ray Leonhard, BIA’s president and CEO. “Since it’s a non-flammable and non-combustible material, clay brick also offers superior fire resistance with a minimum one-hour fire rating.”

A three-story office building using manufactured stone with steel studs costs 2.7% more than brick with steel studs. Precast concrete costs 2.7% more than brick with CMU, and metal panel curtain wall costs 13.1% more than brick with CMU.

A five- to 10-story office building with a metal panel curtain wall costs 10.8% more than brick with CMU, and 5.7% more in precast concrete than brick with CMU. Manufactured stone with steel studs costs 4.2% more than brick with steel studs.

A three-story apartment building using manufactured stone with steel studs costs 3.6% more than brick with steel studs. Precast concrete costs 4.3% more and metal panel curtain wall 14.1% more than brick with CMU.

A four- to eight-story hospital project using metal panel curtain wall and/or glass panel curtain wall costs $2 million+ more than brick systems. Six-story dorms with precast concrete cost 4.7% more, while metal panel curtain wall costs 8.8% more than brick with CMU. Manufactured stone with steel studs costs 2.9% more than brick with steel studs.

