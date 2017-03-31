Burmeister Named VP, CFO for Libbey

Libbey Inc. recently announced the appointment of James C. (Jim) Burmeister to the position of vice president, chief financial officer. Burmeister joined the company as an executive officer on March 30, 2017, and has accountability for Libbey’s worldwide finance organization and for implementing financial and operating strategies to support the company’s drive to improve its financial performance.

Burmeister joined Libbey from The Anderson’s, Inc. in Maumee, Ohio, where he served as vice president, finance and treasurer, with responsibility for the treasury, investor relations, tax, sourcing, business development, and continuous improvement organizations. Prior to joining The Andersons, he held roles of increasing responsibility in operations finance with Owens Corning, beginning in 2005 as director, finance of Owens Corning’s cultured stone business and culminating in his role from 2013-2014 as vice president, finance of Owens Corning’s roofing and asphalt division.

Earlier in his career, Burmeister served in a variety of roles with General Electric, including an assignment with GE’s corporate audit staff, and with Rubbermaid in its supply chain function. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he served as a captain in the Marine Corps from 1990-1995, including service in the Persian Gulf.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to Libbey’s senior management team,” said William Foley, chairman and CEO. “His extensive knowledge of operations and corporate finance, along with his nearly 20 years of business leadership experience, make him highly qualified to take on the CFO role.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Ronni Smith, who seamlessly assumed the interim CFO role three months ago. She has once again demonstrated that she is a strong and talented leader.” With Burmeister’s appointment, Smith will resume her previous position as vice president, corporate controller.

For more information, visit www.libbey.com.