IPC Membership Reaches Milestone

IPC worldwide membership has climbed to an all-time high in 2017, with more than 4,000 member sites in 79 countries. Fueled by double-digit percentage growth across Asia, IPC Asia-Pacific has nearly 1,000 members, while IPC’s new office in Brussels helped grow the member count in Europe to 600.

The Enterprise membership category, launched in 2015, has grown significantly as companies recognize it as a cost-effective way for companies with multiple locations to increase their overall engagement in and access to IPC’s core activities, especially standards. Retention remains above 85%; members that renewed their annual membership named the importance of certification, standards, and events as valuable benefits for their productivity and profitability.

“Over the past year, IPC has introduced tools which improve the value members receive for their membership,” said Sanjay Huprikar, vice president of member success. “As an example, IPC EDGE, designed to deliver education and develop the competitive skills to excel in the electronics industry, offers interactive and flexible learning opportunities for the entire supply chain. Additionally, IPC’s technical department staff, working in conjunction with standards committees, improved the timing of standards updates and amendments to meet the members’ needs to stay on the leading edge in this fast-paced, continually evolving electronics industry. With the addition of Member Success Advocates (MSAs) to our staff, members are enjoying personalized attention and improved access to IPC resources.”

