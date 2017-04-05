Casual Consumer Preferences Impact Ceramic Tableware Demand

U.S. demand for tableware and kitchenware is forecast to reach $12.7 billion in 2021, according to “Tableware & Kitchenware: United States,” a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Plasticware is expected to continue to outpace other segments of this market amid increases in consumer spending and foodservice revenues. The low cost and convenience offered by microwavable plasticware containers and disposable flatware attracts time-constrained consumers.

Competition from plasticware is showing restraining growth in other segments of the market such as ceramicware. Suppliers of the latter are challenged by a dramatic shift in dinnerware styling that favors casual pieces over formal (and often much more expensive) pieces made of materials such as bone china and porcelain.

For more information, visit www.freedoniafocusreports.com.