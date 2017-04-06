HCS Renewable Energy Partners with S.C. Solar Business Alliance

HCS Renewable Energy, LLC has joined the South Carolina Solar Business Alliance, serving as primary staffing subcontractor on utility-scale solar projects nationwide. The South Carolina Solar Business Alliance (SBA) is the voice of solar for South Carolina. Its mission is to create a positive business environment for solar energy in South Carolina by advocating for legislative and regulatory changes to existing barriers. The SBA also helps to facilitate connections between its members that might otherwise be unprocurable. With over 50 businesses—ranging from solar developers, installers, attorneys, investment bankers, service/maintenance companies—the alliance members all have one common goal: Bringing solar power to South Carolina.

HCS Renewable (HCS) reportedly has extensive experience staffing high-profile solar projects throughout the Southeastern U.S. Joining the alliance was a strategic decision to extend services to support the South Carolina market. South Carolina is making great strides—thanks in large part to SBA efforts—to move away from coal and explore emerging renewable markets. The expansion of more utility solar projects provides a unique opportunity for alternatives to traditional power sources, thus paving the way for The Palmetto State to catch up with its neighbor to the north.

“We are excited about entering the South Carolina market with the projected growth of the U.S. solar market, along with strong regional demand for utility grade solar,” said Ron Nickelson, HCS Renewable president. “Every time you read about a new solar initiative that has recently passed or a new solar project development underway, the next thing that follows is the number—usually hundreds—of local jobs it will bring to the area. That’s where the HCS team thrives. We directly impact the economic growth of these communities and we look forward to hiring construction and skilled trade crews throughout South Carolina.”

For more information about HCS Renewable, visit www.hcsrenewable.com. The South Carolina Solar Business Alliance can be found online at www.solarbusinessalliance.com.