Bencun Named Global Business Director for PPG Aerospace Coatings

April 6, 2017
PPG recently named Daniel Bencun global platform business director for aerospace coatings and a member of PPG’s aerospace global leadership team. He succeeds Mark Cancilla, who was appointed PPG vice president for corporate environment, health and safety.

Bencun had been based in France as aerospace coatings market segment manager for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region since joining PPG in 2013. He previously managed the specialty coatings business in France for Becker Industrie SAS.

He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Central Arkansas and an executive master’s degree in purchasing from Grenoble School of Management.

For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

