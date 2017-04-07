Almatis’ Buhr Receives Theodore J. Planje Refractories Award

Andreas Buhr, Ph.D., global technical director for refractories at Almatis, was the recent recipient of the 2017 Theodore J. Planje–St. Louis Refractories Award. The Theodore J. Planje–St. Louis Refractories Award is presented annually “for the purpose of recognizing and honoring distinguished achievement in the refractories field.” Buhr was honored to join this select group of refractory leadership this past March, at the 53rd Annual Symposium on Refractories, St. Louis Section.

The 2017 Planje Award recognized Buhr for his achievements in the research of high-alumina refractories and for developing alumina refractory solutions for customers’ challenging high-temperature environments. Buhr brings strong leadership to Almatis’ product development and technical application support, with teams in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. He has authored nearly 85 papers on refractories, and his refractories research continues to develop enhanced alumina products at Almatis.

Buhr presented to the gathered audience on “Mineralogy in Refractories” and the continued value of phase diagrams in research excellence. He also took the opportunity to honor his doctoral thesis advisors, Eduard Woermann and Manfred Koltermann, who guided his development as a young researcher of high-alumina castables.

For more information, visit www.almatis.com.