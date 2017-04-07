Electrovaya Receives Order for Lithium-Ion Ceramic Forklift Battery

Electrovaya Inc. recently announced that it has received the first purchase order ($634,000) for its line of lithium-ion ceramic forklift battery systems for a U.S. Fortune 100 global snacking company. The batteries will be used in Class I and Class II forklifts and will be installed at a single distribution center as a “drop-in battery” in the forklift trucks.

Prior to the order, demonstration batteries were tested for over five months at one of the Fortune 100 company’s distribution centers. Electrovaya’s Elivate batteries powered the forklifts, three shifts a day and six days a week. The batteries were also tested and approved by the forklift truck manufacturer.

Electrovaya’s lithium-ion ceramic battery system is reportedly a green tech solution in the forklift sector that can improve sustainability and enhance productivity, reduce maintenance, allow peak power shifting to reduce peak demand, and reduce electricity usage in heavy-duty 24/7 distribution and manufacturing environments. The Electrovaya batteries include the company’s proprietary ceramic separator, SEPARION™, which reportedly enables enhanced safety and cycle-life.

