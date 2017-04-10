IPC Supports Voluntary Conflict Minerals Requirements

On April 3, 2017, the European Union (EU) Council voted to adopt a regulation regarding the sourcing of conflict minerals in high risk zones. Approval by the EU Council is the end of the formal legislative process, and the regulation, which was approved by the European Parliament in March, is projected to take effect in 2021.

The regulation requires supply chain due diligence self-certification of tin, tantalum and tungsten, as well as their ores, and gold originating in conflict-affected and high-risk areas. The regulation is mandatory for smelters and importers of raw materials and voluntary for downstream manufacturers whose products contain these minerals.

IPC looks forward to contributing to the work of the European Commission on the various guidelines and other supportive documents for companies covered by the regulation. IPC will continue advocating for conflict minerals regulation that avoids actions that unduly burden industry or cause unnecessary disruptions of the minerals trade.

