U.S. Silica Acquires Kaolin-Based Industrial Roofing Capability

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it has acquired a division of National Coatings Corp. that manufactures and distributes cool roof granules, a treated kaolin product used in industrial roofing systems that reportedly delivers superior solar reflectance and higher thermal emittance than standard designed roofing products. Cool roof systems reduce energy usage and enhance the durability of the roof as well.

U.S. Silica is acquiring patent and intellectual rights and supplier and customer relationships for approximately $18.7 million. The transaction closed earlier this month.

“We’re very excited to enter this new and growing market and the potential it provides our industrial business to expand our offerings under our new product development initiative,” said J.P. Blanchard, U.S. Silica senior vice president and president of the company’s Industrial and Specialty Products (ISP) division. “Cool roof granules are an excellent example of the kind of adjacencies to our core business that we are pursuing in ISP to support our customers’ growth initiatives, penetrate new markets, diversify our product offerings and enhance our bottom-line results.”

