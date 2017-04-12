Vitro Glass Plant Cited as National Model for Water Reclamation

The Wichita Falls, Texas, plant operated by Vitro Architectural Glass (formerly PPG Glass) has been cited as a national model for water reclamation in a case study published by the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation (WE&RF). Vitro Glass and the city of Wichita Falls were recognized for a $1.9 million project that diverts treated non-potable wastewater from the city’s Northside Wastewater Treatment Plant to seven glass-cooling towers operated by Vitro Glass, which has reduced potable water consumption at the facility by more than 50 million gal per year. The project, which was implemented during extreme drought conditions in 2014 and 2015, included construction of a 1-million-gal reservoir to store non-potable water on-site, as well as the rerouting of rinse water for a glass coater and washer.

“More than half the funds for the water optimization project were provided by the Wichita Falls Economic Development Council,” said Bill Haley, manager of the Wichita Falls plant. “The management team at the city’s wastewater treatment facility also demonstrated exceptional foresight by obtaining the necessary permits to sell non-potable water before the project was under consideration.”

