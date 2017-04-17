OmniDecor Supports Milan Foundation Project in Amatrice, Italy

OmniDecor recently announced that it is participating in a project by Milan Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps young people in difficulty to build a better future through sports. OmniDecor will provide funding to the Earthquake Emergency Fund that was established last September to support reconstruction of earthquake-affected areas in Central Italy. The donation will contribute to the construction of a sports complex in Amatrice, the city that became the symbol of this tragic event. This charitable partnership has been finalized due to CharityStars, the first European platform aimed at fundraising in favor of non-profit organizations with an innovative approach.

OmniDecor started the initiative Charitystars.com/omnidecor, where it is possible to participate in the auction and buy a kinetic framework in which the decorated glass surfaces are offered to the viewer through a movement made up of synchronic angles. The work, created by architect Roberto Semprini, is exposed in OmniDecor space in Via Brera 2 during Design Week in Milan, where, as in a fashion show, the stage costumes of an opera by Andrea Bocelli walk the catwalk in the Galleria Ponte Rosso. The winner will receive a piece of design produced by a company that helps to keep up the value of Italian design and brings glass made in Italy all over the world.

For more information, visit www.omnidecor.it. The Milan Foundation can be found online at www.fondazionemilan.org.