Fraunhofer and Partners Create Microelectronics Research Group

To reinforce the position of Europe’s semiconductor and electronics industry within global competition, 11 institutes within the Fraunhofer Group for Microelectronics have, together with two institutes within the Leibniz Association, come up with a concept for a cross-location research factory for microelectronics and nanoelectronics. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) is providing support with the necessary investment. Johanna Wanka, education minister professor, recently handed over grant approvals—€280 million (approximately $299.6 million) for Fraunhofer and €70 million (~ $75 million) for Leibniz.

For more than 20 years, the Fraunhofer institutes within the Group for Microelectronics and the Leibniz institutes have supported German industry with application-oriented research and development for high-tech products. In order to be able to offer even smaller companies top technology under optimum conditions, 11 group institutes, as well as the Leibniz Institute for Innovations for High Performance Microelectronics (IHP) in Frankfurt/Oder and the Ferdinand Braun Institute, Leibniz-Institut für Höchstfrequenztechnik (FBH), in Berlin, will combine their technology research into a joint, cross-location technology pool called the Research Fab Microelectronics Germany, and expand on it. The institutes’ existing locations will be retained, while expansion and operation will be coordinated and organized in a shared business office. The aim is to be able to offer customers from large industry, small and medium enterprises, and universities the entire value chain for microelectronics and nanoelectronics in an uncomplicated manner and from a single supplier.

