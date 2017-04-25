LMI Aerospace Receives 2016 Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award

LMI Aerospace Inc. has received a Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award for 2016. The Boeing Co. issues the award annually to recognize suppliers that have achieved superior performance in outreach activities to help government policymakers better understand aerospace issues and promote legislation that supports aerospace companies. This is LMI’s second consecutive year to receive the award, which Boeing introduced in 2015.

“The success of the aerospace industry is a collective endeavor,” said Dan Korte, LMI Aerospace CEO. “When LMI leaders share our company’s story with key stakeholders, we are helping to raise awareness and shape policy in ways that enhance the industry as a whole.”

“Our supplier network is one of Boeing’s greatest competitive advantages when it comes to advocating for our shared interests,” said Kent Fisher, Boeing’s leader for enterprise supplier management. “Suppliers like LMI Aerospace represent a critical business voice to help decision makers understand the incredible impact that the aerospace industry has on their economies, employment and communities.”

