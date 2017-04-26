Electrochromic Technologies to Dominate Smart Window Materials Market

In a recent report from n-tech Research, the firm projects that in 2022 the market for smart windows materials will generate over $1.1 billion in revenues. The report suggests that by 2022, the market for smart windows materials will be dominated by electrochromic (EC) materials, which will account for 65% of the revenues generated by smart windows materials. Reportedly, the firms that supply EC are well funded and well advanced with their technology, and EC is possibly the material to beat in the construction sector.

SPD materials are expected to follow their own path, primarily in the automotive industry, where their high switching speeds are an advantage. Revenues from these materials will reach about $280 million by 2022, assuming SPD windows are adopted by more car makers, which seems likely.

It is predicted that new smart windows technologies and materials are likely to appear in the next few years but will be challenged to compete with established active materials. N-tech Research anticipates that there will be no significant revenue from these newer materials until the 2020s, but the most likely novel smart materials to succeed will be variants on materials originally developed for displays.

For more information, visit www.ntechresearch.com.