CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Planetary Dispersers

Ross PowerMix planetary dispersers with PLC recipe controls reportedly deliver batch-to-batch consistency in the mixing of high-solids, high-viscosity applications. Considered two independently-driven agitators,a high-speed sawtooth disperser and a low-speed planetary stirrer make the PowerMix ideal for dispersing powders and applying high shear to viscous materials without the risk of localized overheating.



The Ross model PDM-40 PowerMix has a working capacity of 40 gal. According to the company, the system has been rated for vacuum up to 29.5”Hg and includes a built-in liquid ring vacuum pump; all wetted surfaces are stainless steel 316L polished to 150-grit finish.



The 10-HP rectangular planetary stirrer and 15-HP dual-blade disperser revolve around the batch while rotating on their own axes at variable speeds. A sidewall scraper arm and bottom scraper attached to the planetary stirrer enhance heating/cooling via the jacketed vessel. A hot water temperature control unit can be supplied with the PowerMix.



In the PDM-40, solid raw materials may be added through 3-in. sight/charge ports, and liquids through a 1-in. tri-clamp port. The mixer cover also includes a foam level sensor to relieve vacuum as needed. Mounted to the mixer is a NEMA 4X PLC control system capable of creating and storing recipes based on agitator speeds, time, temperature and vacuum level. Process variables are entered and monitored from a 10-in. color touchscreen HMI with data acquisition capability.



