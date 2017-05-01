AVX Adds New Medical Device Development Facility

AVX Corp. has added a new medical device development facility to its corporate headquarters in Fountain Inn, S.C. With more than 2,500 sq ft of cleanrooms and support space for device fabrication, biological analysis, and electrical testing equipment, the new medical device development lab hopes to accommodate the efforts of eight to 10 researchers dedicated to developing cutting-edge medical components. The goal is for these devices to further extend AVX’s robust portfolio of passive and interconnect solutions designed to satisfy the stringent electrical and mechanical performance demands of Class I, II, and III medical devices.



“Backed by more than 20 years’ experience providing advanced passive component and interconnect solutions to the medical industry, our new medical device development facility represents an investment of more than $2.1 million and demonstrates our continued commitment to developing state-of-the-art component solutions for life-saving and life-enhancing technologies,” said John Lawing, CTO and vice president of R&D. “Our medical design engineers have an innovative approach to problem solving and an in-depth understanding of medical device design requirements, and our quality systems lead the industry and support customer-specific change control, documentation, specification, and testing procedures.”

For more information, visit www.avx.com.