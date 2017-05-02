Julius Named President of APC

While retaining his position as chairman of the board, Ian Henderson, founder and president of APC International Ltd. (APC), recently announced that he is stepping down from his presidency and designated Brian Julius as the new president of the company. Julius has been with APC for over 10 years, where he most recently held the title of vice president of manufacturing before taking on his new position as president.



While at APC, Julius has reportedly enlarged and enhanced the ceramic manufacturing facilities, increased capability, and markedly increased productivity. He also designed and oversaw construction of APC’s new state-of-the-art PZT powder facility adjoining the ceramic facility in Mackeyville, Pa.



“APC is a family,” said Julius. “It was built, and has grown on honesty, team-oriented leadership, and its sense of family. These are precisely the values that will carry the company successfully into the future.”

For more information, visit www.americanpiezo.com.