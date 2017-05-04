Kyocera Expands Ceramic Manufacturing in Washington State

Kyocera International, Inc. recently conducted a grand opening ceremony for a $10 million expansion of its manufacturing operations in Vancouver, Wash. The newly constructed building on the Kyocera site expands the company’s local 40,000-sq-ft manufacturing presence by more than 50%, to 63,000-sq-ft, and could create up to 50 new employment positions over the next few years. The facility currently employs approximately 140 staff members on three shifts.



Kyocera has manufactured in Vancouver continuously since 1986, with the current operations active since 1992. Originally conceived as a research and development center for engineered ceramics, the facility now serves as a custom-order manufacturing site specializing in high-added-value components made from advanced ceramic materials.



For more information, visit http://global.kyocera.com.