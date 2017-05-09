Koch Knight to Acquire DURO Product Line from Fuzion

Koch Knight LLC recently announced its intent to purchase the DURO™ product line assets of Fuzion Technologies, Inc. All manufacturing of the DURO product line will be moved to Koch Knight’s East Canton, Ohio, location from the Pittsburgh area.



“The DURO product line represents an expansion of products that we can provide to the corrosion-resistant market and expands our customer base in a variety of industries, including global installers,” said Matthew Thayer, vice president of Koch Knight. “Combined with Koch Knight’s capabilities and market presence, we felt this was an excellent fit and look forward to offering these products to our new and existing customers.”



For more information, visit www.kochknight.com or www.fuziontechnologies.us/.