Ceramic Segment Sales Essential Flat for Mohawk in 2017 First Quarter

Mohawk Industries, Inc. recently announced 2017 first quarter record net earnings of $201 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68, a 16.5% increase vs. the prior year’s quarter. Excluding restructuring, acquisition expenses and other charges, net earnings were reported at $203 million, and EPS was $2.72, a 14% increase over last year’s first quarter adjusted EPS. Net sales for the first quarter of 2017 were $2.22 billion, up 2% vs. the prior year’s first quarter as reported and 4% applying constant days and currency rates. For the first quarter of 2016, net sales were $2.17 billion, net earnings were $172 million and EPS was $2.30; excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings were $177 million and EPS was $2.38.

“Our sales and earnings per share set records for the first quarter with volume, mix and productivity adding approximately $60 million to operating income,” said Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, chairman and CEO. “Our operating margin for the quarter rose to 12.4%, a 110 basis point improvement over the prior year and the highest first quarter result in the company’s history. Our first quarter sales grew as expected, with Flooring North America and Rest of the World outpacing Global Ceramic growth on a constant days and currency basis. This year around the world, we plan to invest more than $750 million to expand our production in most product categories. In addition, we are entering the European carpet tile and counter top markets, as well as the Russian sheet vinyl business. In April, we completed the acquisition of two small ceramic manufacturers in Europe and a carpet nylon polymerization plant in the U.S.; in May, we anticipate purchasing a mine for our U.S. ceramic operations. We are initiating many price increases across our portfolio which should cover our material costs in the third quarter.

“For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales increased approximately 2% as reported and on a constant days and currency basis. Operating income for the segment rose approximately 16% as reported to a margin of 15%. In the period, the growth rate was lower due to customer inventory adjustments and postponed product transitions in North America, severe weather in Russia and Eastern Europe and a weaker Mexican Peso. Purchasing patterns have now returned to normal, and our sales growth is increasing. To recover increasing costs, we announced a general price increase in North America, which should be implemented by the end of the second quarter. Our recent investments in our North American ceramic business will propel our growth through the remainder of the year. Our new Tennessee facility is operating at planned volume and quality levels, and we are using the plant’s advanced technology to introduce premium products, such as sophisticated metallic and glazed color body collections. In the U.S. this year, we are planning to open 18 to 20 new ceramic tile or stone centers to expand our distribution. Our ceramic sales in Mexico continue to outpace the growing market, and we are developing new collections and distribution to utilize the additional capacity when our Salamanca expansion becomes operational later this year. In Europe, our ceramic business increased our profitability as a result of improved product mix, productivity and equipment upgrades. With the investments we have made in Russia, our domestic ceramic collections with award-winning designs and large sizes up to 10-ft-long are replacing premium imported products.

“We remain optimistic about the economy, the flooring industry and Mohawk’s potential. Our second quarter sales growth should accelerate sequentially on a local basis, and our operating income should improve despite inflation, expiring patents and a weaker British Pound. We are implementing product price increases across the enterprise due to escalating material costs. Our capital investments and process improvements will continue to yield higher productivity. This quarter, we will finalize four acquisitions that will broaden our product offering, geographic penetration and competitive position. Taking all of this into account, our adjusted EPS guidance for the second quarter is $3.53 to $3.62, including our acquisitions. In the third quarter, higher pricing and productivity, as well as lower currency headwinds, should improve our results. As we stated last quarter, this year’s sales growth, prior to acquisitions, will be similar to last year, and our adjusted operating margin will increase slightly. We are investing at record levels with upfront start-up and marketing costs this year to enhance our long-term growth and make Mohawk a more profitable company.”

