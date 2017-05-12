Palka Named Exhibition Director for ceramitec and Indian Ceramics

Igor Palka recently became the new exhibition director for the ceramitec and Indian Ceramics cluster. . He began his training as event manager with Messe München in 2007 and subsequently took up studies in business administration. Beginning in 2010, Palka was in charge of IFAT, the trade show for environmental technologies. In 2011, he took on an additional task at the construction machinery trade show bauma. In this position, he was primarily responsible for exhibitor canvassing and the setup planning for several exhibition areas. In 2013, Messe München appointed Palka CEO of bc Expo India Pvt. Ltd. and chief operating officer of Messe München India Pvt. Ltd.

“I very much look forward to the new field of activity and the challenges associated with it,” said Palka. “In addition, I hope to be able to contribute my experiences from the trade show business and from my long-time stay in India to the ceramitec cluster.”

