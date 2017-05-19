AVX Receives 2016 Rockwell Collins Platinum Premier Award

AVX Corp. recently received a 2016 Rockwell Collins Platinum Premier Award, which reportedly honors top-performing suppliers for having maintained the highest levels of quality, delivery, and business alignment over the full course of the year. This is the highest recognition a company can achieve through Rockwell Collins’ Trusted Supplier Program.

Introduced in 2013, Rockwell Collins’ Trusted Supplier Program fosters supplier collaboration to improve efficiencies and drive performance, and provides a formal framework to measure suppliers’ achievements and celebrate collective success. The program couples quantitative performance measures, including delivery and quality, with qualitative assessments of total cost of ownership, technology, and customer support to recognize supplier contributions to the company’s overall strategic success. Suppliers that earn a Platinum Premier Award have achieved zero direct defective parts per million (DPPM) and fewer than 1,000 DPPM in purchased assemblies; 99.9-100% on-time delivery; and the highest levels of performance in all three Business Alignment categories (Ownership, Technology and Customer Support).

“We are honored to have earned an apex performance award from our longtime supply chain partner, Rockwell Collins, and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations as we collaborate to deliver the highest-quality communications and avionics electronics with the utmost safety and reliability the industry has to offer,” said Pete Venuto, senior vice president of sales for AVX.

For more information, visit www.avx.com or www.rockwellcollins.com.