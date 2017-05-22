AGC to Enhance Architectural Glass Production in Indonesia

AGC Asahi Glass recently announced that it will invest approximately 19 billion yen (~ $170.5 million) to relocate a float furnace and mirror manufacturing facility from the Jakarta Plant to the Cikampek Plant of PT Asahimas Flat Glass, Tbk (AMG). The float furnace will be used to manufacture architectural glass; mass production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019. According to the company, the new float furnace and mirror manufacturing facility will increase production capacity by 40% and 30%, respectively, which will enhance AMG’s architectural glass production. Following the relocation, AMG’s Jakarta Plant will cease all production activities, and the property will be sold.

Under the Jakarta City Master Plan, the plant is reportedly facing relocation, and the land category of the plant premises will be changed from industrial to commercial use. One of the two float furnaces at the plant has already been transferred to the Cikampek Plant and started operation in December 2016.

For more information, visit www.agc.com.