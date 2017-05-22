Vesuvius “Cautiously Optimistic” for 2017

Vesuvius plc recently reported encouraging early signs of improvement in the global market environment, resulting in strong 2017 first quarter results in comparison to a relatively weak first quarter in 2016. The company reportedly benefitted in the 2017 first quarter from 5.7% year-over-year growth in global steel production, as reported by the World Steel Association. However, the 2017 first quarter increase in global steel production is off the relatively low base of the 2016 first quarter, and growth expectations for the full 2017 year for the market are materially lower than this figure. The market environment remains mixed, with light vehicles slowing in the U.S. and static in the rest of the world. Heavy truck and mining sales may be showing slight signs of recovery, varying by region.

According to Vesuvius, it also continues to make progress in the progress of its restructuring program. In addition to the benefits previously announced, the company has reportedly increased the total targeted savings of the current restructuring program by £5 million (approximately $6.5 million) at no extra cost. The company expects to see the benefit of this additional savings commence in the final quarter of the year such that the impact in 2017 will be limited. The total targeted annual savings now reportedly stand at £40 million (~ $52 million), up from £35 million (~ $45.5 million), while associated costs remain unchanged at £45 million (~ $58.6 million). The company continues to assess restructuring opportunities across its businesses, which could potentially yield further savings in the future.

For more information, visit www.vesuvius.com.