RHI’s Sales Volumes Increase Nearly 5% in 2017 First Quarter

In the first quarter, the RHI Group’s sales volume increased by 4.8% compared with the same period of 2016 to roughly 483,000 tons. While the Steel Division recorded an increase by 5.3% reportedly due to higher deliveries in Europe, North America, Africa and the Middle East, the Industrial Division’s sales volume rose by 10.4% due to a positive development in nearly all business units. The RHI Group’s revenue in the first quarter of 2017, at €418.8 million (approximately $469.2 million), exceeded the revenue of the comparative period of 2016, at €389.7 million (~ $436.6 million), and was slightly lower than in the fourth quarter of 2016, at €423.9 million (~ $474 million).

Operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was reported to have amounted to €37.9 million (~ $42 million) in the first quarter of 2017, after €30.3 million (~ $34 million) in the comparative period of 2016, thus also exceeding the figure of the fourth quarter of 2016, at €25.2 million (~ $28 million). The increase compared with the first quarter of 2016 is believed to be among other things due to a friendlier market environment in many customer industries and the related better order situation, as well as the resulting higher utilization of production capacities and product mix effects. The operating EBIT margin, at 9.0% in the first quarter of 2017, thus exceeded that of the comparative period of 2016, at 7.8%, and that of the fourth quarter of 2016, at 5.9%.

The external costs associated with the planned business combination of RHI and Magnesita incurred in the past quarter total €3.8 million (~ $4 million). RHI filed for merger control clearance with the competition authorities in Brazil at the end of March and in Europe at the beginning of May. A clearer picture of the outcome of the proceedings is expected around the end of the first half of 2017.

